SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Windy conditions, more sunshine before Memorial Day

Below average temperatures and a cooling wind will persist Sunday.

Some spotty showers to the east of the state will pop up in the morning. The rain, which will not reach metro Atlanta, will bring in some cloud coverage, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

The breezy winds that we saw Saturday will be gone Sunday morning, but they will pick right back up at around noon.

Morning temperatures will be lower than what we’ve seen in the last few weeks. At sunrise, it will be in the low to mid-50s. By noon, temperatures will rise to the low 70s.

We will see a high of 75 degrees, which is 8 degrees below average for this time of year.

By Memorial Day on Monday, a 10% chance of rain will stick around but it will be “a mainly dry holiday,” according to Deon. It will be a warmer day, with temperatures just below 80 in metro Atlanta.

A warming trend is coming in the days ahead, and temperatures will start to feel more average for late May and early June. Temperatures in metro Atlanta will be climbing up into the low-80s by the end of the week.

Looking for things to do this weekend as the weather remains clear? The Atlanta Jazz Festival will be taking place at Piedmont Park from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. until Monday. Admission is free and there will be plenty of music and art to celebrate.

If you’re looking for something more active, the Annual Memorial Day Classics 5K at Atlanta is taking place Monday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Those wanting to participate need to sign up and pay a fee.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.