SUNDAY’S WEATHER | ‘Warmer than normal temperatures’ expected through the week

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Atlanta Weather
By
57 minutes ago
X

Temperatures slightly above average will persist through the end of the weekend, making it the perfect opportunity to head outdoors.

A slight breeze will be picking up from the east and northeast around sunrise on Sunday. Temperatures will start in the mid to high 60s and warm up to the mid-70s by the late morning, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

The average high for this time of year is 80 degrees, but we’re seeing above average temperatures for the start of fall. A high of 84 degrees and a mostly sunny sky are projected Sunday. If you’re heading outside, there is still no need for a light jacket.

“Still warmer than normal temperatures can be expected,” according to Deon.

Cooler conditions are making their way into the southeast by about Oct. 9. A cold front will bring some relief and bring temperatures into the high 70s.

“Turning a little bit cooler, but staying warm early next week,” Deon said Saturday.

Until then, highs in the low 80s will persist. Dry conditions will also remain, though Deon predicts a slight chance of rain will return Friday.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: NYT

BREAKING
House passes bill to avert shutdown after McCarthy appeals to Democrats1h ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Appeals court pauses Atlanta VC fund grant for Black women
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Biden sees prime opportunity in Deion Sanders-coached matchup on Atlanta TV
8h ago

Credit: Dylan Jackson

Fulton holds weekend court to chip away at jail overcrowding
1h ago

Credit: Dylan Jackson

Fulton holds weekend court to chip away at jail overcrowding
1h ago

Credit: GDOT

2 killed, 4 injured in multi-vehicle wreck on I-285 East in DeKalb
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Spink/AJC

SATURDAY’S WEATHER
Warm, dry air and lots of sunshine
20h ago
FRIDAY’S WEATHER
‘Gonna be a beautiful day for us today’ with lots of sunshine
WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER
More clouds, wind with temps in the 70s
Featured

GHSA expected to approve NIL deals for athletes Monday
Jimmy Carter birthday weekend: How Georgia is celebrating
An arrest in death of Tupac Shakur: Key facts about the case and the rapper
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top