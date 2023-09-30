SUNDAY’S WEATHER | ‘Warmer than normal temperatures’ expected through the week

Temperatures slightly above average will persist through the end of the weekend, making it the perfect opportunity to head outdoors.

A slight breeze will be picking up from the east and northeast around sunrise on Sunday. Temperatures will start in the mid to high 60s and warm up to the mid-70s by the late morning, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

The average high for this time of year is 80 degrees, but we’re seeing above average temperatures for the start of fall. A high of 84 degrees and a mostly sunny sky are projected Sunday. If you’re heading outside, there is still no need for a light jacket.

“Still warmer than normal temperatures can be expected,” according to Deon.

Cooler conditions are making their way into the southeast by about Oct. 9. A cold front will bring some relief and bring temperatures into the high 70s.

“Turning a little bit cooler, but staying warm early next week,” Deon said Saturday.

Until then, highs in the low 80s will persist. Dry conditions will also remain, though Deon predicts a slight chance of rain will return Friday.

