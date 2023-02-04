X
SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Warm air moving south bringing higher temps

Credit: John Spink/AJC



Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago

A cloudy Sunday morning will slightly clear up and temperatures will be much warmer.

Cloud coverage will move in overnight and stick around most of the morning and into the afternoon. The overcast skies should not be a sign of worry — no rain is expected and temperatures wont be nearly as cold as they were Saturday morning.

“No rain out of these clouds for (Sunday). We’re just going to keep the clouds around for the first half of the day,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said.

The morning will start with temperatures in the mid-30s, an improvement from the mid-20s we saw Saturday morning.

By the afternoon, temperatures will reach a high of 57 degrees, meeting average temperatures for this time of year. Cloudy conditions will continue, but some coverage will move out by about 5 p.m.

Though Sunday’s temperatures are average, it will continue warming up as the week goes on.

“If you like the warm weather, well, it’s going to be hanging around going into next week,” Kramlich said. “Temperatures really going to be warmer than where we should be for this time of year.”

Metro Atlanta is expecting a high of 64 degrees Monday. Temperatures will peak on Wednesday at 68 degrees and then begin to decrease. The pattern of dry air will also break Wednesday as scattered showers return. By Thursday and Friday, rain will be more widespread.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News



Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

