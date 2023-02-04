SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Warm air moving south bringing higher temps

Though Sunday’s temperatures are average, it will continue warming up as the week goes on.

“If you like the warm weather, well, it’s going to be hanging around going into next week,” Kramlich said. “Temperatures really going to be warmer than where we should be for this time of year.”

Metro Atlanta is expecting a high of 64 degrees Monday. Temperatures will peak on Wednesday at 68 degrees and then begin to decrease. The pattern of dry air will also break Wednesday as scattered showers return. By Thursday and Friday, rain will be more widespread.

