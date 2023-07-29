SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Triple-digit heat indexes in North, Middle Georgia

It’s going to be a brutal Sunday with the heat index climbing up into the triple digits across North Georgia.

The morning will be mostly clear and temperatures will already be above average at 75 degrees. Partly cloudy conditions will settle in the early afternoon as temperatures rise above 90.

“The heat, well, it’s going to be on again on Sunday,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

A high of 97 degrees is expected in metro Atlanta, and the heat index will rise up to 100. The average high for this time of year is 90 degrees. Parts of central Georgia, such as Eatonton, will see the heat index climb to 106.

Rain chances will remain low, which will allow temperatures to quickly rise and persist.

“We’ll have a little less on the way of any rain to bring any cooling relief,” according to Deon.

Monday will be another searing hot day, with a high of 97 in Atlanta. Tuesday will be slightly cooler at 95 degrees. Isolated thunderstorms are projected to return Wednesday.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.