SUNDAY’S WEATHER-TRAFFIC: Warmer day kicks off trend into week ahead

Locals can look forward to much warmer temperatures and clear skies to start the week. As the heat wave continues, temperatures will reach the low 60s, according to the five-day forecast.

Temperatures are expected to reach the 60s by Tuesday.

On Sunday, motorists can expect traffic delays and lane closures on roads throughout the metro area.

In Fulton County, two southbound lanes will be closed on Piedmont Road from Morosgo Drive to Alpine Road. The roadwork is expected to end Sunday evening.

I-75/SR 401 northbound will close three left lanes from Mount Paran Road NW to Cumberland Boulevard SE for bridge preservation in Fulton County.

A crane will be set up on Ga. 3 southbound for tree removal in Fulton County. The southbound lane and the left/left turn lane on Northside Drive between Spring Valley Road and Channing Drive will be closed. This work is expected to end Sunday evening.

In Cobb County, lanes will be shut down on Ga. 360 at various locations between Sandtown and Macland roads. Crews from the Georgia Department of Transportation will continue resurfacing the roadway. This work is expected to end Monday.

