SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Spotty storms threaten as warm weather persists

It’ll be a mix of heat and rain across metro Atlanta on Sunday.
Temperatures are expected to rise past 90 degrees throughout North Georgia, but the threat of spotty showers looms heavy in the evening hours, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon.
The morning low will be 74 degrees in Atlanta and could dip as low as 68 in parts of the North Georgia mountains.
“But by the time we head into the afternoon hours, temperatures will be at or slightly above our average high,” Deon said.
The afternoon high intown should be 92, about two degrees above the average high for this time of year. The chances of rain go up later in the day, especially the late night hours leading into Monday, when there’s a 40% chance of showers.
“So it’s certainly going to be another hot day before any showers or storms arrive,” Deon said. “Not expecting to see many storms. In fact, we should stay mainly dry, especially for the first half of the day on Sunday.”
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
