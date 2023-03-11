X
SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Showers to bring pollen relief; daylight saving time begins

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

If you’ve been feeling personally victimized by the pollen, incoming showers Sunday may alleviate allergies.

The pollen count remained high Saturday afternoon and is primarily coming from trees, such as oak, pine and sweet gum.

“There is some relief on the way. That’s going to come in the form of rain, possibly some storms, but hopefully that will help wash some of that away,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

Rain will start filling in through North Georgia overnight along with a warm front. As that front continues to lift across the area and move south, rain will also begin moving into central Georgia. Metro Atlanta will be in the path of storms most of the day.

By the evening, showers will continue moving south, and metro Atlanta is expected to be dry by about 8 p.m., with perhaps some isolated storms still left behind.

Parts of North Georgia, including Fulton County and other parts of the metro, will be under a level 1 threat. Damaging wind gusts and heavy rain will pass through, and Deon said a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.

Parts of central and South Georgia will be under a level 2 threat. Damaging wind gusts, hail and a potential for brief tornadoes are on the forecast.

Morning showers will leave North Georgia with about half an inch to an inch of rain. By the evening, an inch to 2 inches of rain will have accumulated.

Temperatures will be slightly below average. A high of 59 degrees is expected, which is five below average for this time of year. Sunday morning will be warmer than Saturday morning and the cloudy conditions will leave us with stagnant temperatures.

Looking ahead to the work week, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said there’s zero chance of rain in the forecast for a few days after Sunday.

“Lots of sunshine for us, but much colder,” she said. “Lows by Tuesday will drop around freezing.”

Don’t forget that daylight saving time kicks in on Sunday morning. Despite Gov. Brian Kemp signing a law in 2021 to permanently stay in daylight saving time, Congress must lift a federal prohibition on states making daylight saving time permanent in order for the law to take effect.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

