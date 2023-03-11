SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Showers to bring pollen relief; daylight saving time begins

Parts of North Georgia, including Fulton County and other parts of the metro, will be under a level 1 threat. Damaging wind gusts and heavy rain will pass through, and Deon said a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.

Parts of central and South Georgia will be under a level 2 threat. Damaging wind gusts, hail and a potential for brief tornadoes are on the forecast.

Morning showers will leave North Georgia with about half an inch to an inch of rain. By the evening, an inch to 2 inches of rain will have accumulated.

Temperatures will be slightly below average. A high of 59 degrees is expected, which is five below average for this time of year. Sunday morning will be warmer than Saturday morning and the cloudy conditions will leave us with stagnant temperatures.

Looking ahead to the work week, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said there’s zero chance of rain in the forecast for a few days after Sunday.

“Lots of sunshine for us, but much colder,” she said. “Lows by Tuesday will drop around freezing.”

Don’t forget that daylight saving time kicks in on Sunday morning. Despite Gov. Brian Kemp signing a law in 2021 to permanently stay in daylight saving time, Congress must lift a federal prohibition on states making daylight saving time permanent in order for the law to take effect.

