SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Showers expected for remainder of Labor Day weekend

A wet Labor Day weekend is ahead Sunday after cloudy skies for most of Saturday.
A stationary front of saturation draped the region, causing Saturday to begin with some morning precipitation, but the chance of rain quickly went away, postponing much of the rain into Sunday and Monday, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.
Temperatures will reach a high of 82 degrees in Atlanta and afternoon showers will begin popping up and sticking around into the evening. Metro Atlanta will see cloudy skies and rain for most of the afternoon, with breaks of sunshine in the morning hours.
“Another cooler than normal day on Sunday,” Deon said. “With that mix of clouds and sunshine. Afternoon showers and storms will get going.”
The Labor Day holiday is also expected to be wet — a copy of Sunday’s forecast.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
If you’re looking for things to do this long holiday weekend, Atlanta Black Pride will be celebrating with several events throughout the city. The Pure Heat Community Festival is set for noon to 8 p.m. Sunday at Piedmont Park.
For those trying to avoid the rain and humidity, this is the final week that the High Museum of Art is showing Bob Thompson’ exhibition, “This House is Mine.” The exhibit is the first major survey of Thompson’s work, which includes paintings and works on paper.
