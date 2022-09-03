SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Showers expected for remainder of Labor Day weekend

A stationary front of saturation draped the region, causing Saturday to begin with some morning precipitation, but the chance of rain quickly went away, postponing much of the rain into Sunday and Monday, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

Temperatures will reach a high of 82 degrees in Atlanta and afternoon showers will begin popping up and sticking around into the evening. Metro Atlanta will see cloudy skies and rain for most of the afternoon, with breaks of sunshine in the morning hours.