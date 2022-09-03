ajc logo
X

SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Showers expected for remainder of Labor Day weekend

A soggy Sunday is expected for metro Atlanta. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
A soggy Sunday is expected for metro Atlanta. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A wet Labor Day weekend is ahead Sunday after cloudy skies for most of Saturday.

A stationary front of saturation draped the region, causing Saturday to begin with some morning precipitation, but the chance of rain quickly went away, postponing much of the rain into Sunday and Monday, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

Temperatures will reach a high of 82 degrees in Atlanta and afternoon showers will begin popping up and sticking around into the evening. Metro Atlanta will see cloudy skies and rain for most of the afternoon, with breaks of sunshine in the morning hours.

“Another cooler than normal day on Sunday,” Deon said. “With that mix of clouds and sunshine. Afternoon showers and storms will get going.”

The Labor Day holiday is also expected to be wet — a copy of Sunday’s forecast.

Combined ShapeCaption
Labor Day weekend forecast

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Labor Day weekend forecast

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Combined ShapeCaption
Labor Day weekend forecast

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

If you’re looking for things to do this long holiday weekend, Atlanta Black Pride will be celebrating with several events throughout the city. The Pure Heat Community Festival is set for noon to 8 p.m. Sunday at Piedmont Park.

For those trying to avoid the rain and humidity, this is the final week that the High Museum of Art is showing Bob Thompson’ exhibition, “This House is Mine.” The exhibit is the first major survey of Thompson’s work, which includes paintings and works on paper.

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
Q&A: ABC’s Todd Blackledge says, yes, Georgia Bulldogs could repeat7h ago
Peachtree Center office towers, mall face possible foreclosure sale
12h ago
73,000 sing ‘happy birthday’ to Georgia’s Vince Dooley
2h ago
Parents meet with APS to address concerns about Howard Middle School
Parents meet with APS to address concerns about Howard Middle School
Braves’ Mike Soroka pitches four scoreless innings for Gwinnett Stripers
22h ago
The Latest
SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Off and on rain showers to begin Labor Day weekend
20h ago
FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Scattered afternoon storms to kick off soggy Labor Day weekend
THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Humidity, rain chances climb ahead of Labor Day weekend
Featured
Former Georgia head coach Vince Dooley blows out his candle getting a surprise birthday celebration before kickoff against Oregon in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

73,000 sing ‘happy birthday’ to Georgia’s Vince Dooley
2h ago
Labor Day celebrations, Dragon Con and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
Atlanta Beltline reveals map it hopes to take through Buckhead
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top