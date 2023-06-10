SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Showers, cooler temps ahead of rainy week

Showers will be present for most of the day Sunday, and temperatures will dip.

The morning will start off warm in the high 60s and low 70s, but it won’t get much hotter. Below average temperatures are on the forecast. The average high for this time of year is 86 degrees, and we’ll only get up to 83 in metro Atlanta.

“We’ll have a cooler day in store on Sunday,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

Saturday was quite a dry and sunny day, but the opposite will be true Sunday. The humidity will return ahead of the rain.

Though a mostly cloudy sky will kick off the day, a few showers will pop up in North Georgia during the morning hours. Thunderstorms will take over at about noon, and scattered thunderstorms will wrap up the day.

A cold front will start moving in from the northwest on Sunday evening and into Monday morning, according to Deon. Overnight scattered storms will also carry into Monday morning.

“Sunday will start a more active (rain) pattern as we get into the next week,” Deon said on Saturday.

Tuesday will be a quick break from the rainfall. Deon projects wet conditions from Wednesday until Saturday, and a 60% chance of rain will hold through. With the storms, temperatures will be cooler than normal during the week.

