X

SUNDAY’S WEATHER: ‘Return of sunshine’ to finish off the weekend

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

Below-average temperatures and plenty of sunshine are on the forecast for Sunday.

Morning lows will be cooler than normal while metro Atlanta residents are waking up. Temperatures in the high 40s are projected before sunrise and it will be about 50 degrees by 8 a.m., according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon.

Afternoon temperatures will peak at 69 degrees. The average for this time of year is 75.

“Staying on the cool side Sunday, but at least we will see a return of sunshine,” Deon said.

A mostly cloudy sky in the morning will turn into a partly cloudy sky by the afternoon. Atlanta will see a few more clouds on Sunday than there were on Saturday.

The breeze will be light on Sunday as well. Winds will reach up to about 10 mph and run steady throughout the day.

ExploreAre your eyes watering from pollen? They shouldn’t be this late in the year

Monday will be another sunny and cool day with the high reaching 68 degrees in Atlanta. The rain will return Tuesday and is expected to stick around until Friday.

Temperatures will remain below average through the week, with the warmest day coming Thursday with a high of 70 degrees.

The pollen count remained in the high range Saturday afternoon. Pollen from trees are primarily contributing to seasonal allergies this time of year. Until the rain returns, expect a few sneezes to interrupt your day.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: City of Dunwoody

Cops: Dunwoody shootout between friends ends in arrests, guns seized14h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Far-right candidates score wins in Georgia GOP party elections
6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Jet bridge collapse at Atlanta airport injures several employees
19h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves notes: Bryce Elder’s success, Collin McHugh’s imminent return and more
10h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves notes: Bryce Elder’s success, Collin McHugh’s imminent return and more
10h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Thousands pay tribute to Atlanta megachurch pastor Charles F. Stanley
15h ago
The Latest

SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Cold front brings overnight showers, lower temps
FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Clouds to build this afternoon ahead of weekend showers
Are your eyes watering from pollen? They shouldn’t be this late in the year
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

How to celebrate the life of longtime Baptist leader Charles F. Stanley
Famous former students of Atlanta Public Schools. Check our list #APS150
Former DeKalb County superintendent to lead education-related nonprofit
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top