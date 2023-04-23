SUNDAY’S WEATHER: ‘Return of sunshine’ to finish off the weekend

The breeze will be light on Sunday as well. Winds will reach up to about 10 mph and run steady throughout the day.

Monday will be another sunny and cool day with the high reaching 68 degrees in Atlanta. The rain will return Tuesday and is expected to stick around until Friday.

Temperatures will remain below average through the week, with the warmest day coming Thursday with a high of 70 degrees.

The pollen count remained in the high range Saturday afternoon. Pollen from trees are primarily contributing to seasonal allergies this time of year. Until the rain returns, expect a few sneezes to interrupt your day.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.