SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Rain returns, temperatures decrease for end of weekend

Metro Atlanta will be in the low 50s all day Sunday with plenty of cloud coverage and rain.
Showers moving in overnight will remain until the evening, setting up the metro for soggy conditions. At times, the rain will weaken into a drizzle before intensifying again, but you certainly won’t want to walk around without a rain jacket or umbrella.
“It’s going to be wet. The rain that moves in will become widespread and heavy at times and really stick around throughout much of the day. So, it’s going to be a wet, cool winter weekend,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.
Temperatures will fall within the average range for this time of year. A high of 55 degrees and a low of 50 are expected. The cooler temperatures Sunday are partly due to so much cloud cover from Saturday that doesn’t move out.
“Thanks to the clouds (and) the damp conditions, it will be cooler than normal, ... but then again fairly seasonal,” Deon said.
The week will then take a drier turn and some sunshine is even expected to show through Monday, which will be a slightly warmer day. A small chance of rain Tuesday could bring some isolated showers, but the rain is expected to return by Wednesday.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
If you’re tired of the rain ruining your holiday festivities, the Atlanta Ballet is performing “The Nutcracker” at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre until Dec. 26. The production, which is based on the original book by E.T.A. Hoffmann, first premiered in 2018.
For the sixteenth year, co-founder of Aurora Theatre Anthony Rodriquez is back and performing his one-man “A Christmas Carol.” The act will be held at the Bartow and Leslie Morgan Cabaret at Lawrenceville Arts Center and runs until Dec. 23.
