ajc logo
X

SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Rain returns, temperatures decrease for end of weekend

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

Metro Atlanta will be in the low 50s all day Sunday with plenty of cloud coverage and rain.

Showers moving in overnight will remain until the evening, setting up the metro for soggy conditions. At times, the rain will weaken into a drizzle before intensifying again, but you certainly won’t want to walk around without a rain jacket or umbrella.

“It’s going to be wet. The rain that moves in will become widespread and heavy at times and really stick around throughout much of the day. So, it’s going to be a wet, cool winter weekend,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

Temperatures will fall within the average range for this time of year. A high of 55 degrees and a low of 50 are expected. The cooler temperatures Sunday are partly due to so much cloud cover from Saturday that doesn’t move out.

“Thanks to the clouds (and) the damp conditions, it will be cooler than normal, ... but then again fairly seasonal,” Deon said.

The week will then take a drier turn and some sunshine is even expected to show through Monday, which will be a slightly warmer day. A small chance of rain Tuesday could bring some isolated showers, but the rain is expected to return by Wednesday.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

If you’re tired of the rain ruining your holiday festivities, the Atlanta Ballet is performing “The Nutcracker” at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre until Dec. 26. The production, which is based on the original book by E.T.A. Hoffmann, first premiered in 2018.

For the sixteenth year, co-founder of Aurora Theatre Anthony Rodriquez is back and performing his one-man “A Christmas Carol.” The act will be held at the Bartow and Leslie Morgan Cabaret at Lawrenceville Arts Center and runs until Dec. 23.

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jacob Kupferman

Georgia Tech follows big win with loss at North Carolina1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Woman arrested in crash that killed 10-year-old, father in Atlanta
23h ago

Credit: screenshot

Emory nurses ridicule patients on TikTok

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Police, fire respond to disturbance at APD training site
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Police, fire respond to disturbance at APD training site
4h ago

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett shares early thoughts on Ohio State, C.J. Stroud
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Cloudy, drier conditions ahead of more showers
21h ago
FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon
THURSDAY’S WEATHER: After another foggy start, Atlanta to see highs in the 70s
Featured

Credit: Brendan Moran

US soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies at World Cup
1h ago
Scoreboard: Georgia high school football state championship games today
2h ago
Dinosaurs, Breakfast with the Grinch and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top