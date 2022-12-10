SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Rain returns, temperatures decrease for end of weekend

The week will then take a drier turn and some sunshine is even expected to show through Monday, which will be a slightly warmer day. A small chance of rain Tuesday could bring some isolated showers, but the rain is expected to return by Wednesday.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

If you’re tired of the rain ruining your holiday festivities, the Atlanta Ballet is performing “The Nutcracker” at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre until Dec. 26. The production, which is based on the original book by E.T.A. Hoffmann, first premiered in 2018.

For the sixteenth year, co-founder of Aurora Theatre Anthony Rodriquez is back and performing his one-man “A Christmas Carol.” The act will be held at the Bartow and Leslie Morgan Cabaret at Lawrenceville Arts Center and runs until Dec. 23.

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.