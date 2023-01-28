SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Partly dry, cloudy day ahead of pattern of rain

Most of the daylight hours Sunday will be dry and skies will be heavy with clouds.
As we get ready for sunset, that’s when the rain is expected in metro Atlanta. The earlier half of the day will be mostly cloudy and dry. When the time hits about 5 p.m., showers will pick up in North Georgia above the I-20 line, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. Rain will become more widespread later in the evening.
“Not a washout tomorrow. We are leaning into more chances of rain coming up for your day on Sunday, but that will be late in the day,” Monahan said.
Morning temperatures will be in the low 40s and skies will be cloudy. Some sunshine may peek through at about 8 a.m. but the cloud coverage will be thick, a product of high pressure moving out overnight.
Part of the afternoon will still be desirable for outdoor activities. Temperatures will reach a high of 58 degrees and conditions will remain seasonal and cool.
“For your outdoor plans, a lot of Sunday is going to be OK; it’s just not going to be quite as bright and sunny,” according to Monahan.
By about 4 p.m., some isolated showers will begin to pop up and by 5 p.m. that will become more widespread across North Georgia. As the evening goes on, the entirety of Georgia will become soaked. The rain will continue overnight and into Monday morning.
Monday will be partly dry as the rain moves out at about 9 a.m., and at that point it will just be a few showers. A pattern of rain will settle in for the rest of the week, though.
Tuesday and all the way until Friday, metro Atlanta is expected to get wet. A system of low pressure will move into the state by Sunday afternoon and well into Monday, creating perfect conditions for storms. Temperatures will remain seasonal and it will start cooling down by Thursday and Friday.
