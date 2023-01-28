SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Partly dry, cloudy day ahead of pattern of rain

“For your outdoor plans, a lot of Sunday is going to be OK; it’s just not going to be quite as bright and sunny,” according to Monahan.

By about 4 p.m., some isolated showers will begin to pop up and by 5 p.m. that will become more widespread across North Georgia. As the evening goes on, the entirety of Georgia will become soaked. The rain will continue overnight and into Monday morning.

Monday will be partly dry as the rain moves out at about 9 a.m., and at that point it will just be a few showers. A pattern of rain will settle in for the rest of the week, though.

Tuesday and all the way until Friday, metro Atlanta is expected to get wet. A system of low pressure will move into the state by Sunday afternoon and well into Monday, creating perfect conditions for storms. Temperatures will remain seasonal and it will start cooling down by Thursday and Friday.

