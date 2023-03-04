SUNDAY’S WEATHER: More sunshine, days of dry air ahead

Clear skies and plenty of sunshine are in the forecast for Sunday.
After days of wet and cloudy conditions, the atmosphere now will continue to be particularly dry until halfway through the week, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez said. Due to eventual incoming moisture, cloudier skies are set to return, but Saturday’s cloudless sky will give way to lower temperatures Sunday.
“These clear skies that we’re going to find overnight are going to allow for those temperatures to drop off (Sunday morning). Otherwise, it’s going to be a gorgeous day,” Lopez said.
The day will start in the mid-40s and it will quickly get warmer after 8 a.m. A slight breeze will be tracking, but nothing to make it feel cooler outside.
Afternoon temperatures will reach a high of 71 degrees, which is slightly higher than Saturday’s high, but still not as warm as it will get in the week ahead.
Monday and Tuesday will be by far the warmest days this week with a high of 76 degrees. Clouds will become more prevalent Wednesday when moisture starts to build back up.
There is a 50% chance of rain Thursday and showers are projected to continue into Friday.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on Twitter.
» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.
About the Author
Credit: Photo courtesy of Boston College Athletics