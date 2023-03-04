SUNDAY’S WEATHER: More sunshine, days of dry air ahead

After days of wet and cloudy conditions, the atmosphere now will continue to be particularly dry until halfway through the week, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez said. Due to eventual incoming moisture, cloudier skies are set to return, but Saturday’s cloudless sky will give way to lower temperatures Sunday.

“These clear skies that we’re going to find overnight are going to allow for those temperatures to drop off (Sunday morning). Otherwise, it’s going to be a gorgeous day,” Lopez said.