X
Dark Mode Toggle

SUNDAY’S WEATHER: More sunshine, days of dry air ahead

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Clear skies and plenty of sunshine are in the forecast for Sunday.

After days of wet and cloudy conditions, the atmosphere now will continue to be particularly dry until halfway through the week, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez said. Due to eventual incoming moisture, cloudier skies are set to return, but Saturday’s cloudless sky will give way to lower temperatures Sunday.

“These clear skies that we’re going to find overnight are going to allow for those temperatures to drop off (Sunday morning). Otherwise, it’s going to be a gorgeous day,” Lopez said.

The day will start in the mid-40s and it will quickly get warmer after 8 a.m. A slight breeze will be tracking, but nothing to make it feel cooler outside.

Afternoon temperatures will reach a high of 71 degrees, which is slightly higher than Saturday’s high, but still not as warm as it will get in the week ahead.

Monday and Tuesday will be by far the warmest days this week with a high of 76 degrees. Clouds will become more prevalent Wednesday when moisture starts to build back up.

There is a 50% chance of rain Thursday and showers are projected to continue into Friday.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Woman accused of killing ill husband released from jail1h ago

Credit: Photo courtesy of Boston College Athletics

Georgia Tech closes regular season with win over Boston College
3h ago

Credit: AP

Jahmyr Gibbs: Georgia Tech helped ‘make me who I am today’
7h ago

Credit: AP

NASCAR star Chase Elliott of Dawsonville out indefinitely after snowboarding accident
5h ago

Credit: AP

NASCAR star Chase Elliott of Dawsonville out indefinitely after snowboarding accident
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Eddie Rosario believes he’s past the vision issues that derailed his 2022 season
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

SATURDAY’S WEATHER: ‘Lot’s of sunshine’ after severe storms
22h ago
SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Warmer temps, more showers in coming days
SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Lowest temperatures in days before warmup
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta’s Carter Center preps for future without founder
Photography club captures hope during pandemic
March food and drink events to check out in metro Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top