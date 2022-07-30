SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Mix of storms, muggy temperatures to end weekend

The storm front that moved into metro Atlanta on Saturday and brought pockets of rain to the area will remain in North Georgia on Sunday.
That could mean another day of scattered showers and evening thunderstorms, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon.
There’s a 40% chance of rain for the day, with the high expected to reach 90 degrees.
“The heat returns on Sunday,” Deon said. “We’ll see a little less in the way of rain, so we’re going to get in on more sunshine early in the day. Staying a little bit drier longer.”
Deon expects the storm front to reverse course midway through Sunday and lift well north of the state line. That could the area to get in on the sunshine action later in the afternoon.
“We’ll get some showers and storms going with daytime heating, mainly afternoon and early morning,” Deon said. “But notice along and to the south of I-20, mainly dry as we close out the weekend.”
