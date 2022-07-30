BreakingNews
Cops: West Georgia professor kills student at Carrollton parking deck
SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Mix of storms, muggy temperatures to end weekend

Expect more hot and stormy weather in Atlanta's metro area Sunday, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon.

Expect more hot and stormy weather in Atlanta's metro area Sunday, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon.

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

The storm front that moved into metro Atlanta on Saturday and brought pockets of rain to the area will remain in North Georgia on Sunday.

That could mean another day of scattered showers and evening thunderstorms, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon.

There’s a 40% chance of rain for the day, with the high expected to reach 90 degrees.

“The heat returns on Sunday,” Deon said. “We’ll see a little less in the way of rain, so we’re going to get in on more sunshine early in the day. Staying a little bit drier longer.”

Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon says there will be slightly less chances for rain today.

Deon expects the storm front to reverse course midway through Sunday and lift well north of the state line. That could the area to get in on the sunshine action later in the afternoon.

“We’ll get some showers and storms going with daytime heating, mainly afternoon and early morning,” Deon said. “But notice along and to the south of I-20, mainly dry as we close out the weekend.”

The rainy days appear poised to continue Sunday in metro Atlanta.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

