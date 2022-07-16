ajc logo
SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Loads of sunshine with a slight chance of rain

The afternoon forecast for Sunday, July 17, 2022, from Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon.

As the weekend rolls to a close, expect clear skies and sunshine, but some parts of Atlanta might experience scattered thunderstorms.

The morning brings temperatures in the 70s and 80s with “loads of sunshine,” according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said, making early Sunday the perfect time to get outdoors while temperatures are cooler.

By afternoon, temperatures will rise to 90 with a few clouds and hit-or-miss showers. Only a few isolated storms are expected to develop.

“It’ll be a hot and humid afternoon, with an isolated storm chance in the forecast,” said Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan.

It will be in the high 80s and low 90s for the remainder of the day, but it could feel like the mid to high 90s, so stay hydrated and find some shade for your Sunday evening activities.

“By Sunday night, things are going to be on the quiet side,” Deon said.

Rolling into Monday, there will be slightly cooler temperatures with opportunities for rain, but precipitation chances will remain slim.

By Tuesday, Monahan said, rain will be more likely with a 60% chance.

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

