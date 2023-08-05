SUNDAY’S WEATHER | Isolated thunderstorms ahead of wet weather pattern

Credit: Michael Blackshire

A rainy Sunday will set up metro Atlanta and other parts of Georgia for rainfall much of the week.

The early morning hours will see rain in northwest Georgia. Showers, which are expected to be primarily isolated, will reach metro Atlanta and the rest of North Georgia about 10 a.m. Morning temperatures will kick off in the mid-70s and increase into the mid-80s by the late afternoon.

Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich projects that heavier storms will wait until the mid-afternoon hours to pick up.

“Our severe weather threat ... that is going to hold off until we get into the afternoon,” Kramlich said.

There is a Level 2 of 5 threat for severe weather across the northernmost counties, and a Level 1 threat for most of North Georgia and parts of Middle Georgia on Sunday. The main threat in metro Atlanta will be isolated severe storms, damaging wind gusts, hail and heavy rain, according to Kramlich.

Afternoon downpours will be more widespread and will continue moving southeast throughout the late afternoon. By about 8 p.m., storms will be mostly past metro Atlanta. Even with the cloud coverage and wet conditions, the high in Atlanta will reach 94 degrees.

Some showers will stick around overnight and into Monday morning. Parts of northern metro Atlanta will be under a Level 2 threat for damaging wind gusts, hail and heavy rain Monday. A Level 1 threat will remain for southern metro Atlanta counties and Middle Georgia.

A pattern of wet weather will stick around. Kramlich said that thunderstorms are expected every day until Friday.

“It’s going to be a soggy week, with a pretty active weather pattern,” she added. “On top of that, it’s going to be a hot one.”

A heat ridge that’s been sitting over the southwest of the country will move east throughout the week, bringing in warm temperatures. Highs are projected to be in the low 90s.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

'Smoking gun' video of Georgia vote count is now evidence against Trump
