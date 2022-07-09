SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Humidity, storms continue for a slightly cooler day

If you’re headed to the final of the three-game series between the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals at 1:35 p.m., though the weather is not expected to impact the match, a rain jacket may not be a bad idea. Isolated thunderstorms and partly cloudy skies are expected for most of the game.

If you want to get out of the house and avoid getting wet, admission to the High Museum of Art will be free, as it is the second Sunday of the month. The museum will be open from noon until 5 p.m. Free tickets can be secured on their website.

Moving into the week ahead, temperatures are expected to reach the high-80s with plenty of rain and humidity, according to Channel 2. By next week, the heat is expected to return — so enjoy the somewhat cooler temperatures while you can.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

