SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Humidity, storms continue for a slightly cooler day

The cloudy skies from Saturday are expected to continue into Sunday. But don’t let that fool you — the heat is mostly sticking around.
Overnight showers that carry into the morning and a cold front will cause the day to start off cooler and wet. Temperatures will reach the mid-70s by sunrise, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon. Sunday’s high will top off at 87 degrees around the midafternoon while scattered and isolated thunderstorms continue.
“Sunday morning does get off to a quiet start, but during the afternoon, we’ll have a few scattered showers and storms firing up,” Deon said.
Though temperatures are lower due to a cold front that settled in Saturday night, humidity remains high, causing it to feel warmer than it actually is. Regardless, the break from the scorching heat should be noticeable.
“We’ll see that opportunity for storms through later (Saturday night). Sunday we will get another round, but we’ll be on the backside of that as it slides onto our south. As a result, temperatures won’t be as warm,” Deon said.
If you’re headed to the final of the three-game series between the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals at 1:35 p.m., though the weather is not expected to impact the match, a rain jacket may not be a bad idea. Isolated thunderstorms and partly cloudy skies are expected for most of the game.
If you want to get out of the house and avoid getting wet, admission to the High Museum of Art will be free, as it is the second Sunday of the month. The museum will be open from noon until 5 p.m. Free tickets can be secured on their website.
Moving into the week ahead, temperatures are expected to reach the high-80s with plenty of rain and humidity, according to Channel 2. By next week, the heat is expected to return — so enjoy the somewhat cooler temperatures while you can.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
