SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Hot and cloudy with a chance of rain

Before you head out, be sure to grab an umbrella just in case, metro Atlanta.
Scattered thunderstorms are expected for Sunday with a 40% chance of rain. Sunday’s high temperatures should reach 80 and will cool down to the low 70s by the evening.
“We are going to see those rain chances on the high side as we wrap up the weekend but rain chances will come right back down Monday into Tuesday,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.
Concertgoers planning to rock out at the Shaky Knees Music Fest on Sunday should be prepared for possible precipitation. Massive crowds are expected to cram into Central Park in the afternoon and evening for the finale of the three-day outdoor festival.
Music fans are also expected to turn out in the afternoon for the conclusion of this weekend’s SweetWater 420 music fest in Centennial Olympic Park.
Whatever your choice of outdoor activity, the chance for rain grows through the day. The chance of rain was originally expected to reach 60% but likely will be closer to 40% by late afternoon.
The next chance for rain comes back on Wednesday.
