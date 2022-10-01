SUNDAY’S WEATHER: High 70s, sunshine closing out first October weekend

As of Saturday afternoon, at least 34 people were confirmed dead in the U.S. from the storm. Three others were reported killed in Cuba after the hurricane struck there Tuesday.

Ian had come ashore Wednesday on Florida’s Gulf Coast as a monstrous Category 4 hurricane, one of the strongest storms ever to hit the U.S. It flooded homes on both the state’s coasts and knocked out electricity to 2.6 million Florida homes and businesses — nearly a quarter of utility customers.

After passing across Florida, Ian made its second landfall near Georgetown, South Carolina, as a Category 1 hurricane Friday afternoon. By about 4:50 p.m., the hurricane was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone.

The week ahead won’t look much different from Sunday. Monday and Tuesday, we will be in the upper 70s with sunny skies. By Wednesday and Thursday, we will be reaching a high of 80 degrees before getting cooler once again. No rain is in view.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.