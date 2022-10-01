ajc logo
X

SUNDAY’S WEATHER: High 70s, sunshine closing out first October weekend

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The calm has started settling back in and it’s certainly feeling more like fall in metro Atlanta.

Mostly sunny skies and a high of 78 degrees are expected for Sunday. But it will take until the late afternoon for it to start feeling warmer. The morning will start off chilly in the high 50s.

A breeze reaching up to about 12 mph in the afternoon means the outdoors will feel pretty moderate. By the end of the month, expect average highs to be in the low 70s or high 60s, so enjoy the outdoor heat while it lasts.

Post-tropical Cyclone Ian continued weakening much of Saturday near the Virginia and North Carolina border. Winds are still expected in the area and up north on the East Coast, but the impacts in Georgia are mostly over.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

As of Saturday afternoon, at least 34 people were confirmed dead in the U.S. from the storm. Three others were reported killed in Cuba after the hurricane struck there Tuesday.

Ian had come ashore Wednesday on Florida’s Gulf Coast as a monstrous Category 4 hurricane, one of the strongest storms ever to hit the U.S. It flooded homes on both the state’s coasts and knocked out electricity to 2.6 million Florida homes and businesses — nearly a quarter of utility customers.

After passing across Florida, Ian made its second landfall near Georgetown, South Carolina, as a Category 1 hurricane Friday afternoon. By about 4:50 p.m., the hurricane was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone.

The week ahead won’t look much different from Sunday. Monday and Tuesday, we will be in the upper 70s with sunny skies. By Wednesday and Thursday, we will be reaching a high of 80 degrees before getting cooler once again. No rain is in view.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

She joined Carter Center 40 years ago - and has known Jimmy forever13h ago

Police: Cobb woman strangled 78-year-old relative to death with robe belt
6h ago

Credit: Atlanta United

Atlanta United’s Pineda said many factors behind why Josef Martinez didn’t start
1h ago

Credit: Dakota Williams/Atlanta United

Atlanta United ‘devastated’ to not to make MLS playoffs
1h ago

Credit: Dakota Williams/Atlanta United

Atlanta United ‘devastated’ to not to make MLS playoffs
1h ago

Credit: Jeff Dean

AP source: Union fires consultant who evaluated Tagovailoa
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Sunny skies in view as Ian downgraded to post-tropical cyclone
22h ago
WEATHER ALERT: Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina
WEATHER UPDATE: Ian regains strength, becomes Category 1 hurricane
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

She joined Carter Center 40 years ago - and has known Jimmy Carter forever
13h ago
Jimmy Carter's birthday on Saturday: 98 ways to celebrate the former president
Week 5 college football schedule: How to watch all 63 FBS games
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top