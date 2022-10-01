SUNDAY’S WEATHER: High 70s, sunshine closing out first October weekend

The calm has started settling back in and it’s certainly feeling more like fall in metro Atlanta.
Mostly sunny skies and a high of 78 degrees are expected for Sunday. But it will take until the late afternoon for it to start feeling warmer. The morning will start off chilly in the high 50s.
A breeze reaching up to about 12 mph in the afternoon means the outdoors will feel pretty moderate. By the end of the month, expect average highs to be in the low 70s or high 60s, so enjoy the outdoor heat while it lasts.
Post-tropical Cyclone Ian continued weakening much of Saturday near the Virginia and North Carolina border. Winds are still expected in the area and up north on the East Coast, but the impacts in Georgia are mostly over.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
As of Saturday afternoon, at least 34 people were confirmed dead in the U.S. from the storm. Three others were reported killed in Cuba after the hurricane struck there Tuesday.
Ian had come ashore Wednesday on Florida’s Gulf Coast as a monstrous Category 4 hurricane, one of the strongest storms ever to hit the U.S. It flooded homes on both the state’s coasts and knocked out electricity to 2.6 million Florida homes and businesses — nearly a quarter of utility customers.
After passing across Florida, Ian made its second landfall near Georgetown, South Carolina, as a Category 1 hurricane Friday afternoon. By about 4:50 p.m., the hurricane was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone.
The week ahead won’t look much different from Sunday. Monday and Tuesday, we will be in the upper 70s with sunny skies. By Wednesday and Thursday, we will be reaching a high of 80 degrees before getting cooler once again. No rain is in view.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.
