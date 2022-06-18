SUNDAYS WEATHER: Drop in humidity continues for Father’s Day

It should be a perfect time to be outdoors this Father’s Day.
Lots of sunshine and clear skies are in store, and there’s little chance of rain interrupting the festivities, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez.
On top of that, the humidity levels will decline for the second day in a row thanks to a dry air mass that moved in Saturday and sent breezes percolating throughout the area. That front should stave off the recent heat wave that brought intense mugginess. Lopez predicts the dry air will linger in metro Atlanta on Sunday, helping to keep the afternoon high under 90 degrees.
“Shaping up to be a beautiful Father’s Day as we will see mostly sunny skies,” she said. “The rain chance really drops of this weekend and temperatures are going to be a lot lower than this past several days.”
Atlantans will wake up to moderate morning conditions of 67 degrees around 8 a.m. The temperature will rise to 79 by noon, and is expected to hit 89 by 4 p.m., according to Lopez.
“Beautiful for church services and for your Father’s Day forecast,” Lopez said. “Looking really nice. ... Maybe a great time to get out there with your dad and go fishing.”
The reprieve won’t last for long as the heat returns for the first day of summer on Tuesday, which is expected to have a high of 98 degrees.
Temperatures could reach 101 on Wednesday, which would mark the first time Atlanta hits triple digits since August 2019.
