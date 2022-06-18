SUNDAYS WEATHER: Drop in humidity continues for Father’s Day

Lots of sunshine and clear skies are in store, and there’s little chance of rain interrupting the festivities, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez.

On top of that, the humidity levels will decline for the second day in a row thanks to a dry air mass that moved in Saturday and sent breezes percolating throughout the area. That front should stave off the recent heat wave that brought intense mugginess. Lopez predicts the dry air will linger in metro Atlanta on Sunday, helping to keep the afternoon high under 90 degrees.