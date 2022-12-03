SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Cooler temps, overcast skies ahead of rainy week

The slightly cooler temps will set us up for Monday, when we will see a high of 55 degrees and a low of 50. By Wednesday, we’ll be back in the 70s.

Trying to enjoy your weekend before the rain keeps you indoors all week?

The Southeast Atlanta LadyMOB Holiday Artist Market begins at 9 a.m. and goes on until 1 p.m. on Sunday at Eventide Brewing. It will feature more than 20 local, woman-owned businesses selling handmade products and services, including jewelry, clothing and cosmetics.

If you’d rather spend your afternoon indoors and catching a sporting event either on your couch or at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Atlanta Falcons will play against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. Sunday.

