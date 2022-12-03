SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Cooler temps, overcast skies ahead of rainy week

A drier day is expected Sunday, but more rain is moving into the area in the week ahead.
Despite the overcast skies, metro Atlanta did not see too much heavy rain Saturday. Conditions are expected to improve and Sunday will only see a 10% chance of rain. More sunshine is expected throughout the day, but cloud cover will still be in the area and it will be primarily overcast by about 4 p.m.
“Sunday will give us a lot of cloud cover, might see a little sunshine early on, but we’ll see another round of rain moving in for Monday,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.
Rain on Monday will be limited to the northern half of the state and begin moving through in the evening. By Tuesday, showers will be widespread across the state.
Metro Atlanta, and much of the state, has been experiencing above-average temperatures since the start of autumn. That won’t quite be the case for Sunday. A high of 60 degrees and a low of 46 are expected, but we’ll linger in the mid-50s for most of the day.
The slightly cooler temps will set us up for Monday, when we will see a high of 55 degrees and a low of 50. By Wednesday, we’ll be back in the 70s.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Trying to enjoy your weekend before the rain keeps you indoors all week?
The Southeast Atlanta LadyMOB Holiday Artist Market begins at 9 a.m. and goes on until 1 p.m. on Sunday at Eventide Brewing. It will feature more than 20 local, woman-owned businesses selling handmade products and services, including jewelry, clothing and cosmetics.
If you’d rather spend your afternoon indoors and catching a sporting event either on your couch or at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Atlanta Falcons will play against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. Sunday.
