SUNDAY'S WEATHER | Cool air bringing below average temps

Atlanta Weather
By
1 minute ago
X

Cool air moving into the state on Sunday will drop temperatures into the 60s.

The early morning hours won’t feel much cooler, but the afternoon certainly will. Plenty of sunshine and a breeze will kick off the day before cloud coverage builds across far North Georgia and moves south, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon. After noon, metro Atlanta will see mostly cloudy skies.

“The warmer air in place (Saturday) is going to be replaced by a big cooldown that starts to push in our direction Sunday,” Deon said.

The high will peak at 63 degrees by the late afternoon, which is 12 degrees below average for this time of year. A breeze of about 13 mph will also persist until the evening.

“We’re just not going to see much of a warm-up on Sunday,” Deon added.

ExploreAtlanta Pride Festival: ‘Bring your full self’ this weekend

Sunday will mark the final day of celebrations related to the 2023 Atlanta Pride Festival. The main festival will continue in Piedmont Park, including the parade at noon. If you plan to attend, consider bringing a jacket.

Local drag performers will also take the stage at 7:15 p.m. at the Starlight Cabaret, the largest outdoor drag show in the country that traditionally closes out the weekend.

Monday will bring even cooler temperatures as the cold front continues moving into the South. Morning lows are expected to dip into the high to mid-40s. Deon projects a slight warmup by Wednesday, but temperatures will still remain in the 60s.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Credit: Ryan Aaron

