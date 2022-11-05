SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Back in the 80s for end of daylight saving time

The thick clouds are sticking around, but we may get a bit more sunshine peeking through. The day will start off in the high 60s and reach summerlike weather by the afternoon. If you’re tired of seeing colorful leaves scattering the roads while the high temperatures give you flashbacks of summer, you’re probably not alone.

“Sunday afternoon, back around 80 degrees for the first weekend in November. Eighties across much of North Georgia, even into the mountains will be above average,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez said.