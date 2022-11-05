ajc logo
SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Back in the 80s for end of daylight saving time

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago

The sun will begin setting an hour earlier come Sunday evening. For many of us, that signals the cold weather coming our way, but we’ll instead be back in the 80s.

The thick clouds are sticking around, but we may get a bit more sunshine peeking through. The day will start off in the high 60s and reach summerlike weather by the afternoon. If you’re tired of seeing colorful leaves scattering the roads while the high temperatures give you flashbacks of summer, you’re probably not alone.

“Sunday afternoon, back around 80 degrees for the first weekend in November. Eighties across much of North Georgia, even into the mountains will be above average,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez said.

The average high for this time of year is 68 degrees, with the average low being 48 degrees. We’ll continue warming up this week, but come Wednesday, we’ll see slightly lower temperatures more in line with the average. Monday will bring another round of 80-degree weather and no chance of rain.

Something to look forward to: You may wake up feeling extra well-rested. Don’t forget to turn your clocks an hour back early Sunday morning. Daylight saving time will end this Sunday, making sunset feel unusually early when it comes at 5:40 p.m.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

If you’re looking for something to do with the family, the Chastain Park Arts Festival is back for another year. As the final day of the event, the festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and features paintings, photographs, sculptures, metalwork, glasswork, jewelry and more.

This is the last Sunday the Atlanta Fair will be in town from 1 to 11 p.m. Besides the many different rides patrons can enjoy, funnel cake, cotton candy, candy apples and many other carnival-themed foods will be offered.

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

