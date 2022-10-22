SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Another warm, dry day to close out weekend

“(The front) will have a lot of rain with it as it crosses the Mississippi River, however, once it gets into North Georgia, that rain just kind of fizzles out,” Lopez said.

If you’re looking for something to do with friends or family, the Little 5 Points Halloween Festival’s final day is Sunday. The parade will begin at 2 p.m., but the festival begins at noon. The community event features live entertainment, a scavenger hunt, skate ramp, artist market, food trucks, drag queen karaoke and ghost tours.

The Atlanta Botanical Garden is hosting “Goblins in the Garden” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The garden will bring live music, pumpkin decorating, a children’s ride-on-train, chef demonstrations and much more to enjoy with the kids.

