SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Another warm, dry day to close out weekend

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

The dry and warm weather is expected to continue into Sunday and at least until the middle of the week ahead.

Sunday will start off chilly in the mid-40s and reach a high of 63 degrees by the latter half of the morning. Mostly sunny skies and warm air coming in from the west will quickly give rise to higher temperatures.

“Temperatures look great over the next few days. Still hanging on to some cool mornings with very mild afternoons,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez said.

We’ll reach a high of 75 degrees by the afternoon, just a bit warmer than Saturday. The air will remain quite still and dry, despite a desperate need for a few showers in the area.

A front making its way into the Southeast by Tuesday evening is expected to bring a few scattered showers across the northwest part of the state. By Wednesday morning, the rain will be moving across most of northern Georgia and is expected to completely pass by the late afternoon.

“(The front) will have a lot of rain with it as it crosses the Mississippi River, however, once it gets into North Georgia, that rain just kind of fizzles out,” Lopez said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

If you’re looking for something to do with friends or family, the Little 5 Points Halloween Festival’s final day is Sunday. The parade will begin at 2 p.m., but the festival begins at noon. The community event features live entertainment, a scavenger hunt, skate ramp, artist market, food trucks, drag queen karaoke and ghost tours.

The Atlanta Botanical Garden is hosting “Goblins in the Garden” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The garden will bring live music, pumpkin decorating, a children’s ride-on-train, chef demonstrations and much more to enjoy with the kids.

