SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Another warm day before temperatures drop

We’ll see a bit more cloud cover Sunday, but that won’t be impacting temperatures much. The morning will start in the low 50s and reach about 70 degrees by 11. A high of 82 degrees is expected for the day. Even the North Georgia mountains will be warmer than expected for this time of year.

“Heading out Sunday, more sunshine will greet you,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.