SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Another warm day before temperatures drop

Another warm day is in view before temperatures begin to drop with an arctic cold front moving in.
We’ll see a bit more cloud cover Sunday, but that won’t be impacting temperatures much. The morning will start in the low 50s and reach about 70 degrees by 11. A high of 82 degrees is expected for the day. Even the North Georgia mountains will be warmer than expected for this time of year.
“Heading out Sunday, more sunshine will greet you,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.
Monday and the week ahead is when the real changes in temperatures begin to take shape. A high of 74 degrees Monday and a slight chance of rain will set us up for a high of 55 degrees Tuesday. It will begin warming up again throughout the week, but we may not see 80-degree weather for a while.
“We’re really going to notice some big changes heading our way early next week. Behind that passing front that comes in on Monday, so much colder air will pour in,” Deon said.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
It’s getting to that time of the month when pumpkin carving becomes a weekend activity. Monday Night Brewing is providing free pumpkins to paint and carve Sunday while you listen to spooky tunes in their taproom and enjoy a selection of seasonal brews.
If you’re looking for an event the whole family can enjoy, the Atlanta Falcons are going against the San Francisco 49ers at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.
» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.
About the Author