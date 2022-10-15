SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Warm weekend ahead of arctic cold front

By Monday, temperatures will start to drop and a 20% chance of rain is in view. It’s Tuesday that we have to worry about. A high of 55 degrees and a slight wind will leave some of us shivering.

“The big change is coming in Monday and Tuesday of next week. The arctic gates open up and we get flooded with some really cold air,” Burns said.

It’s getting to that time of the month when pumpkin carving becomes a weekend activity. Monday Night Brewing is providing free pumpkins to paint and carve Sunday while you listen to spooky tunes in their taproom and enjoy a selection of seasonal brews.

Wizard Fest is also in town and will be hosted at City Winery on Saturday. The event, which requires a ticket to attend, features cosplay, wizard trivia, themed drinks and live music.

