SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Warm weekend ahead of arctic cold front

The heat is returning to metro Atlanta for the weekend before an arctic cold front moves in during the week ahead.
Before we start pulling out our big puffer jackets, it’s going to feel a bit like summer this weekend as temperatures reach a high of 82 degrees Saturday. Sunny skies and no rain in view will maintain that warm feeling we tend to forget during the fall months.
“Eighty-two degrees tomorrow. Can you believe that? Seventy-five is the average high for this time of year,” Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Glenn Burns said.
Don’t let that fool you because we’ll still see a chilly start to the day. The morning will warm up from the mid-50s at about 9 a.m. to nearly 70 degrees by 11 a.m.
Sunday won’t be much different. We’ll see a high of 82 degrees and partly cloudy skies.
By Monday, temperatures will start to drop and a 20% chance of rain is in view. It’s Tuesday that we have to worry about. A high of 55 degrees and a slight wind will leave some of us shivering.
“The big change is coming in Monday and Tuesday of next week. The arctic gates open up and we get flooded with some really cold air,” Burns said.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
It’s getting to that time of the month when pumpkin carving becomes a weekend activity. Monday Night Brewing is providing free pumpkins to paint and carve Sunday while you listen to spooky tunes in their taproom and enjoy a selection of seasonal brews.
Wizard Fest is also in town and will be hosted at City Winery on Saturday. The event, which requires a ticket to attend, features cosplay, wizard trivia, themed drinks and live music.
Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com
Credit: Provided by family of Susan Karnatz