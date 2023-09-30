SATURDAY’S WEATHER | Warm, dry air and lots of sunshine

Atlanta Weather
41 minutes ago
Even though fall just started, it’s going to be a warm weekend before temperatures begin to drop by the end of the upcoming week.

Saturday morning will start off chilly in the mid-60s, but a quick warmup is expected, Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz said. The latter half of the morning will settle in the low to mid-70s as a clear, sunny sky sets the mood for the rest of the day.

A high of 86 degrees is projected, which is slightly above average for this time of year. Conditions will remain dry through the weekend and most of the upcoming week, Nitz said.

“Across the eastern two-thirds of the country, just generally warm and a little bit above average,” according to Nitz.

By about 3 p.m., clouds will start popping up, making for a partly cloudy afternoon and evening. The overnight hours will clear up, leaving only a few clouds left behind.

Dry air and lots of sunshine will stick around Sunday and until at least Thursday before the first cold front of the fall season moves in by about Oct. 9.

“That’s when our big weather pattern change is likely to come,” Nitz said.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

