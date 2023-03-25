SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Thunderstorms, warm temps to start off weekend

It’s going to be a rainy few days.
Overnight storms moving in from the west will start picking up in northwest Georgia at about 4 a.m. Saturday. In metro Atlanta, the threat from the storms will only be marginal, the National Weather Service said. The strong line of severe storms can bring damaging winds and brief tornadoes, but that threat is mostly isolated to the northwest corner of the state, the agency said.
Showers will move south and through metro Atlanta as the morning goes on. The storms will move quickly, leaving the chance of flooding low, Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz said.
“Although the rain will be heavy, it won’t last for long,” Nitz said.
By about 10 a.m., storms will have moved out of metro Atlanta and only hover over parts of southeast Georgia. Scattered storms will return to the metro by about 4 p.m. and continue into the early evening.
Temperatures will be slightly higher Saturday than they were Friday. A high of 81 degrees is expected and the morning will also be particularly warm in the mid-60s.
“We will be warm on Saturday despite those morning showers and storms,” Nitz said.
Sunday temperatures will be back in the mid-70s and the first half of the day will be dry. By the late afternoon, some scattered storms will pick up. Monday and Tuesday will also be wet, but metro Atlanta is expected to dry out by Wednesday.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
