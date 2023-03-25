SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Thunderstorms, warm temps to start off weekend

Overnight storms moving in from the west will start picking up in northwest Georgia at about 4 a.m. Saturday. In metro Atlanta, the threat from the storms will only be marginal, the National Weather Service said. The strong line of severe storms can bring damaging winds and brief tornadoes, but that threat is mostly isolated to the northwest corner of the state, the agency said.

Showers will move south and through metro Atlanta as the morning goes on. The storms will move quickly, leaving the chance of flooding low, Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz said.