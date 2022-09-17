SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Sunshine, mild temperatures for final weekend of summer

Combined Shape Caption Five day forecast. Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News Combined Shape Caption Five day forecast. Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Sunday’s forecast won’t look too different. The morning will begin in the mid-70s and reach a high of 86 degrees in the afternoon. By Monday, metro Atlanta is expected to hit a high of 89 degrees, setting us up for a high of 93 degrees by Wednesday.

“We’re going to start fall in the 90s as well,” Nitz said.

Tropical Storm Fiona is approaching the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico overnight and will eventually make its way to Hispaniola by Sunday or Monday. By Wednesday, the storm is expected to turn into a Category 1 hurricane and remain east of the Georgia and Florida coasts.

With a weekend full of sunshine, the Atlanta Food and Wine Festival continues celebrating southern culinary traditions at the Historic Fourth Ward Park all weekend long from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festival has been going on since Tuesday and tickets include unlimited food, alcoholic beverages and live entertainment.

The Atlanta Braves are also in town playing against the Philadelphia Phillies. The game Saturday begins at 7:20 p.m., but you may consider showing up a bit earlier for the Papa Johns Live Music Series, which welcomes the band Water to Wine at 5:30 p.m. at the Georgia Power Pavilion.

