SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Sunshine, mild temperatures for final weekend of summer

Saturday's Weather.

Credit: Courtesy of The Walden Woods Pro





Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

Sunny skies and mild temperatures are expected for the last weekend of summer before the heat returns.

Despite Tropical Storm Fiona making its way through the Caribbean this weekend, no threat of rain is expected for metro Atlanta. The pattern of sunshine and average to above-average temperatures will hold out until the first official day of fall on Sept. 22.

“This is the last weekend of summer. Fall begins officially on Thursday next week,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brad Nitz said.

Saturday morning will start off mild in the mid-70s until a high of 85 degrees settles into the afternoon. No clouds are in view, making for a perfect day to head outdoors.

“We’ll be mostly sunny and warm this weekend, comfortably warm,” Nitz said. “But turning hot in the days ahead.”

Five day forecast.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News











Sunday’s forecast won’t look too different. The morning will begin in the mid-70s and reach a high of 86 degrees in the afternoon. By Monday, metro Atlanta is expected to hit a high of 89 degrees, setting us up for a high of 93 degrees by Wednesday.

“We’re going to start fall in the 90s as well,” Nitz said.

Tropical Storm Fiona is approaching the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico overnight and will eventually make its way to Hispaniola by Sunday or Monday. By Wednesday, the storm is expected to turn into a Category 1 hurricane and remain east of the Georgia and Florida coasts.

With a weekend full of sunshine, the Atlanta Food and Wine Festival continues celebrating southern culinary traditions at the Historic Fourth Ward Park all weekend long from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festival has been going on since Tuesday and tickets include unlimited food, alcoholic beverages and live entertainment.

The Atlanta Braves are also in town playing against the Philadelphia Phillies. The game Saturday begins at 7:20 p.m., but you may consider showing up a bit earlier for the Papa Johns Live Music Series, which welcomes the band Water to Wine at 5:30 p.m. at the Georgia Power Pavilion.

