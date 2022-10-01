SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Sunny skies in view as Ian downgraded to post-tropical cyclone

“From now to tomorrow morning, it’s going to go all the way up into northern North Carolina (and) southern Virginia as the winds really wind down,” Nitz said Friday.

Within hours, Ian ripped apart several piers and flooded countless neighborhoods in South Carolina after the megastorm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and left people trapped in their homes.

Ian had come ashore Wednesday on Florida’s Gulf Coast as a monstrous Category 4 hurricane, one of the strongest storms ever to hit the U.S. It flooded homes on both the state’s coasts and knocked out electricity to 2.6 million Florida homes and businesses — nearly a quarter of utility customers. Some 2.1 million of those customers remained in the dark days afterward.

At least 17 people were confirmed dead in the U.S. from the storm — a number that can increase as officials confirm more deaths and continue searching for people. Three others were reported killed in Cuba after the hurricane struck there Tuesday, but the death toll is expected to increase when emergency officials begin searching through the areas hit the hardest.

Moving beyond the impacts of the storm and into Sunday, the forecast will be very similar to Saturday. Temperatures will reach a high of 74 degrees. Winds will be more moderate, reaching about 13 mph in the later half of the afternoon.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.

