SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Slight chance of rain with break from extreme heat

Some midafternoon rain showers could sprinkle on parts of North Georgia today.
But metro Atlanta will have lower temperatures than it’s endured over the past few days, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez.
The high for the Saturday is expected to be 89 degrees in Atlanta, returning to early summer averages, Lopez said. Atlanta saw a heat wave over the second half of the work week, with temperatures hovering around triple digits.
On Wednesday, temps soared to 98 degrees, tying a record set in 1964, according to the National Weather Service.
That’s expected to change Saturday, Lopez anticipated. She said Atlanta residents will wake up to cloudy skies with morning lows in the mid-70s. The sun is expected to make an appearance by late morning.
Temperatures could still rise into the lower 90s to the east and south of metro Atlanta in places like Athens and Eatonton.
Lopez expects it to stay dry through the morning, but things could change in the afternoon, when east to southeasterly start to sweep into the area.
“That’s going to push some scattered showers in our western areas closer to the Alabama state line,” she said. “As we get closer to 3 or 4 o’clock in the afternoon, we could be watching out for a few showers.”
That could increase the chances of rain to 30% in areas west of I-75.
“We’ll find closer to Alabama state is where we could be watching out for some rain,” Lopez said.
