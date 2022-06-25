SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Slight chance of rain with break from extreme heat

Temperatures could still rise into the lower 90s to the east and south of metro Atlanta in places like Athens and Eatonton.

Lopez expects it to stay dry through the morning, but things could change in the afternoon, when east to southeasterly start to sweep into the area.

“That’s going to push some scattered showers in our western areas closer to the Alabama state line,” she said. “As we get closer to 3 or 4 o’clock in the afternoon, we could be watching out for a few showers.”

That could increase the chances of rain to 30% in areas west of I-75.

“We’ll find closer to Alabama state is where we could be watching out for some rain,” Lopez said.

