SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Slight chance of rain with break from extreme heat

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Chance for rain Saturday and next week

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

Some midafternoon rain showers could sprinkle on parts of North Georgia today.

But metro Atlanta will have lower temperatures than it’s endured over the past few days, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez.

The high for the Saturday is expected to be 89 degrees in Atlanta, returning to early summer averages, Lopez said. Atlanta saw a heat wave over the second half of the work week, with temperatures hovering around triple digits.

On Wednesday, temps soared to 98 degrees, tying a record set in 1964, according to the National Weather Service.

That’s expected to change Saturday, Lopez anticipated. She said Atlanta residents will wake up to cloudy skies with morning lows in the mid-70s. The sun is expected to make an appearance by late morning.

Temperatures could still rise into the lower 90s to the east and south of metro Atlanta in places like Athens and Eatonton.

Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez presents her weather forecast for metro Atlanta on Saturday.

Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez presents her weather forecast for metro Atlanta on Saturday.

Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez presents her weather forecast for metro Atlanta on Saturday.

Lopez expects it to stay dry through the morning, but things could change in the afternoon, when east to southeasterly start to sweep into the area.

“That’s going to push some scattered showers in our western areas closer to the Alabama state line,” she said. “As we get closer to 3 or 4 o’clock in the afternoon, we could be watching out for a few showers.”

That could increase the chances of rain to 30% in areas west of I-75.

“We’ll find closer to Alabama state is where we could be watching out for some rain,” Lopez said.

Metro Atlanta's five-day forecast for Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Metro Atlanta's five-day forecast for Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Metro Atlanta's five-day forecast for Saturday, June 25, 2022.

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

