SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Slight break from heat wave as dry air moves in

Expect tons of sunshine, not only on Saturday but over the next several days. Nitz said there’s zero chance of rain through Wednesday, when temperatures are expected to rise to 101 degrees. That could be the first time Atlanta hits triple digits since August 2019, according to Nitz.

Combined Shape Caption The five-day forecast for Metro Atlanta on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News Combined Shape Caption The five-day forecast for Metro Atlanta on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Saturday’s morning low is 76, leading into an afternoon high of 93 degrees across most of metro Atlanta. Those highs could fluctuate between 97 on the Southside to 84 in the North Georgia mountains.

“But it’s going to be much less humid, more comfortable. Not the dangerous heat that we’ve been dealing with through the work week,” Nitz said.

