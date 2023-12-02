SATURDAY’S WEATHER | Plenty of rain, mild temperatures

There will be a high of 66 degrees in the metro as showers continue into the evening. Kramlich said there could be several inches of rain before showers come to a halt Sunday.

The SEC Championship Game between Georgia and Alabama will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 4 p.m. Saturday. Gates at the stadium will open at 1:30 p.m. For those heading to the game, be ready to brave the rain and some traffic around downtown.

“If you’re doing any tailgating for the SEC Championship Game, bring your rain gear,” Kramlich said.

Sunday will see less rain, with showers primarily occurring during the morning hours. Winds of about 10 to 15 mph will persist and a high of 67 degrees is forecasted.

Sunshine will return by Monday, when temperatures will start to decrease again.

