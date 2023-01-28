SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Partly dry weekend before days of rain

Part of the weekend will be dry, with Saturday bringing plenty of sunshine and seasonal temperatures.
It will be a chilly start to the day, but it’s expected to warm up above average temperatures. A mostly sunny sky and a nearly non-existent breeze will have metro Atlanta feeling comfortably cool in the morning. It’s a perfect opportunity to head outside before temperatures decrease more in the coming weeks.
“A cold start to the weekend, but the sun is going to shine,” Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz said. “Morning lows ... right in the freezing mark in Atlanta.”
At around 10 a.m., partly cloudy skies will settle for the rest of the day and we’ll reach a high of 58 degrees, slightly above average for this time of year. Overnight lows will reach 40 degrees, an improvement from the previous night.
As we head into Sunday, high pressure moves out and clouds will thicken up.
Sunday afternoon showers will set metro Atlanta up for a streak of rain that’s expected to continue for the rest of the week. Isolated showers will begin in the earlier half of the afternoon and will get heavier and more widespread as the day goes on. A high of 55 degrees and a low of 40 degrees is expected.
Though rain percentages remain relatively low Monday and Tuesday, that picks up by Wednesday and Thursday. Fairly cloudy conditions will be standard for the coming week.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.
» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.
About the Author
Credit: Memphis Police Department