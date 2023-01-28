SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Partly dry weekend before days of rain

It will be a chilly start to the day, but it’s expected to warm up above average temperatures. A mostly sunny sky and a nearly non-existent breeze will have metro Atlanta feeling comfortably cool in the morning. It’s a perfect opportunity to head outside before temperatures decrease more in the coming weeks.

“A cold start to the weekend, but the sun is going to shine,” Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz said. “Morning lows ... right in the freezing mark in Atlanta.”