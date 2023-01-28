X
Dark Mode Toggle

SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Partly dry weekend before days of rain

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Part of the weekend will be dry, with Saturday bringing plenty of sunshine and seasonal temperatures.

It will be a chilly start to the day, but it’s expected to warm up above average temperatures. A mostly sunny sky and a nearly non-existent breeze will have metro Atlanta feeling comfortably cool in the morning. It’s a perfect opportunity to head outside before temperatures decrease more in the coming weeks.

“A cold start to the weekend, but the sun is going to shine,” Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz said. “Morning lows ... right in the freezing mark in Atlanta.”

At around 10 a.m., partly cloudy skies will settle for the rest of the day and we’ll reach a high of 58 degrees, slightly above average for this time of year. Overnight lows will reach 40 degrees, an improvement from the previous night.

As we head into Sunday, high pressure moves out and clouds will thicken up.

Sunday afternoon showers will set metro Atlanta up for a streak of rain that’s expected to continue for the rest of the week. Isolated showers will begin in the earlier half of the afternoon and will get heavier and more widespread as the day goes on. A high of 55 degrees and a low of 40 degrees is expected.

Though rain percentages remain relatively low Monday and Tuesday, that picks up by Wednesday and Thursday. Fairly cloudy conditions will be standard for the coming week.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Compilation

UGA: Football staffer unauthorized to drive vehicle involved in fatal crash2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

High school basketball scores from Friday
2h ago

Credit: Memphis Police Department

Tyre Nichols case: Memphis’ police chief was once fired from Atlanta Police Department
8h ago

Georgia’s Todd Monken reportedly interviewing for NFL job
3h ago

Georgia’s Todd Monken reportedly interviewing for NFL job
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Tyre Nichols video prompts small, peaceful gathering in Atlanta
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Few breaks expected during some heavy showers
SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Dry, seasonal conditions ahead of heavy downpours
FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Wind brings chilly but dry conditions to week’s end
Featured

Live Updates: Kemp, Dickens release statements in response to video
5h ago
US Updates | Reaction in Memphis, Washington, across the US
31m ago
WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
14h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top