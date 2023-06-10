X

SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Highs nearing 90, Code Orange air quality alert remains

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

A mostly sunny day is in store Saturday, but those sensitive to pollutants should limit their time outside.

The morning will start in the mid to high 60s and quickly warm up by noon. A nearly cloudless sky will make for a perfect pool day, just make sure to pack on the sunscreen. Highs will reach near 90 degrees in North Georgia, with metro Atlanta being ever so slightly cooler at 88 degrees.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires continue affecting the air quality in the northeast United States and hazy skies remain. A Code Orange Alert was issued for all of metro Atlanta on Friday by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources because of ozone and that alert will endure into Saturday, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said.

A Code Orange alert means people with respiratory issues, older adults and children are at greater risk from exposure to ground-level ozone, which is a major component of smog.

“The air quality is going to be unhealthy for our sensitive groups. You really want to limit your time outdoors through the afternoon and into the early evening hours,” Kramlich added.

ExploreIf you see a haze in the metro Atlanta sky, Canadian wildfires are to blame

It was a dry day Friday, but that won’t be the case on Saturday. The humidity will return in the morning, decrease during the afternoon and return again in the evening, Kramlich said. That’s ahead of the rain moving into the state Sunday.

A front coming from the Gulf of Mexico will bring humidity and storms to North Georgia on Sunday morning. Widely scattered storms will extend for most of the day, with some areas getting heavy rainfall. Isolated severe storms may pop up primarily in the northwest corner of the state. Showers will clear out by around 6 p.m.

The storms on Sunday will precede additional wet days during the week.

“It’s going to lead to a fairly active weather pattern for us through the week,” according to Kramlich.

There is a 40% chance of rain on Monday and isolated storms are expected later in the day. Tuesday will remain partly cloudy, but a low chance of rain remains. More stormy weather is expected Wednesday through Friday.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

‘Out of control’: Reckless culture off the field marks UGA football team1h ago

Credit: Family photo

Georgia family sues gunmaker Sig Sauer in shooting that killed baseball standout
6h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cops: Woman used stolen nursing license to care for disabled patients in Cobb
3h ago

Credit: TNS

‘Look at me baby.’ Relationship between deputy, YSL defendant detailed in warrant
6h ago

Credit: TNS

‘Look at me baby.’ Relationship between deputy, YSL defendant detailed in warrant
6h ago

Animal rights group, veterinarian file lawsuit against Henry’s Noah’s Ark
6h ago
The Latest

FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Dry, sunny haze with Code Orange air quality alert in effect
13h ago
What is a Code Orange? Atlanta smog alerts explained
THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Still hazy with lower heat, humidity in store
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES: The scene from 2023 Georgia GOP convention in Columbus
Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what's next
2h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Juneteenth events, Foodie Fest and more
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top