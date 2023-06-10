SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Highs nearing 90, Code Orange air quality alert remains

A mostly sunny day is in store Saturday, but those sensitive to pollutants should limit their time outside.

The morning will start in the mid to high 60s and quickly warm up by noon. A nearly cloudless sky will make for a perfect pool day, just make sure to pack on the sunscreen. Highs will reach near 90 degrees in North Georgia, with metro Atlanta being ever so slightly cooler at 88 degrees.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires continue affecting the air quality in the northeast United States and hazy skies remain. A Code Orange Alert was issued for all of metro Atlanta on Friday by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources because of ozone and that alert will endure into Saturday, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said.

A Code Orange alert means people with respiratory issues, older adults and children are at greater risk from exposure to ground-level ozone, which is a major component of smog.

“The air quality is going to be unhealthy for our sensitive groups. You really want to limit your time outdoors through the afternoon and into the early evening hours,” Kramlich added.

It was a dry day Friday, but that won’t be the case on Saturday. The humidity will return in the morning, decrease during the afternoon and return again in the evening, Kramlich said. That’s ahead of the rain moving into the state Sunday.

A front coming from the Gulf of Mexico will bring humidity and storms to North Georgia on Sunday morning. Widely scattered storms will extend for most of the day, with some areas getting heavy rainfall. Isolated severe storms may pop up primarily in the northwest corner of the state. Showers will clear out by around 6 p.m.

The storms on Sunday will precede additional wet days during the week.

“It’s going to lead to a fairly active weather pattern for us through the week,” according to Kramlich.

There is a 40% chance of rain on Monday and isolated storms are expected later in the day. Tuesday will remain partly cloudy, but a low chance of rain remains. More stormy weather is expected Wednesday through Friday.

