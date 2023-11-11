SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Highs in the 50s, steady light rainfall

The morning began in the low 50s with light rain, and conditions won’t change much as the day goes by. At around noon, metro Atlanta will see temperatures continuing to remain in the low 50s and showers will get slightly stronger.

Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said the rain will be widespread across metro Atlanta, but it will stay primarily light.

“Make sure you have that umbrella with you,” she said.

A high of 58 degrees is projected Saturday afternoon. A light wind will also remain consistent.

By around 6 p.m., showers will begin backing off and moving east. Conditions will remain cloudy and cool.

Scattered rainfall will return early Sunday morning and will only last until the midafternoon. There will be plenty of clouds during the first half of the day, but Deon expects there to be some breaks in coverage by the late afternoon.

“Temperatures still not rebounding all that much. We’re going to keep it cool through the end of the weekend,” Deon said.

