SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Highs in the 50s, steady light rainfall

Atlanta Weather
By
46 minutes ago
X

It’s going to be a damp and cool Saturday before the rain begins to move out by the early evening.

The morning began in the low 50s with light rain, and conditions won’t change much as the day goes by. At around noon, metro Atlanta will see temperatures continuing to remain in the low 50s and showers will get slightly stronger.

Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said the rain will be widespread across metro Atlanta, but it will stay primarily light.

“Make sure you have that umbrella with you,” she said.

A high of 58 degrees is projected Saturday afternoon. A light wind will also remain consistent.

By around 6 p.m., showers will begin backing off and moving east. Conditions will remain cloudy and cool.

Scattered rainfall will return early Sunday morning and will only last until the midafternoon. There will be plenty of clouds during the first half of the day, but Deon expects there to be some breaks in coverage by the late afternoon.

“Temperatures still not rebounding all that much. We’re going to keep it cool through the end of the weekend,” Deon said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on X, formerly known as Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Marine’s housing odyssey shines light on faltering voucher system 2h ago

Fire at NE Atlanta apartment complex forces hundreds to evacuate
27m ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Gaza's main hospital goes dark in intense fighting
2h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
Football scoreboard: Round 1 of state playoffs
10h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
Football scoreboard: Round 1 of state playoffs
10h ago

Credit: Tyson Horne

COMPLETE COVERAGE: 50 Years of Atlanta Hip-Hop
The Latest

FRIDAY’S WEATHER
Cooler air is here along with isolated showers
THURSDAY’S WEATHER
One more warm day before cooler air, rain move in
WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER
‘Blue sky pretty much all around’
Featured

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Rick Ross talks to Georgia State law students about how to be a boss
Meet the Georgia rodeo clown aiming for the top ranks of the profession
HS football scoreboard: A look at first-round state playoff winners
10h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top