SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Final weekend of winter brings cold temperatures

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

The first day of spring is right around the corner, but it’s been feeling like winter the last couple of days.

And it will continue feeling like winter on Saturday.

It will be a chilly start to the day, with temperatures in the mid- to high 30s even after the sun rises. A freeze warning is in place from Friday evening to Saturday morning, so make sure to bring your pets indoors and protect any sensitive plants.

A breeze will have the outdoors feeling much closer to the mid-20s, Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz said. That breeze will remain for most of the day.

Partly cloudy skies in the afternoon will bring a high of 52 degrees, but temperatures will be feeling a bit lower due to the wind.

Friday’s overcast skies and downpours will likely bring down the pollen count Saturday. The pollen count will only slightly decrease, and the incoming days of sunshine will only bring it back up.

A freeze watch is in place for Saturday night and into Sunday morning. That freeze will bring even lower temperatures than Saturday morning.

“Likely to be even colder, where all of us are going to be down near or below freezing,” Nitz said.

A low of 30 degrees is projected Sunday morning and a high of 47 degrees is the warmest we’re getting. Sunny conditions will remain, and it will make for a beautiful day to go outside if you don’t mind layering up.

Winter temperatures will stick around and it will begin to warm up after the weekend. Rain will remain off the radar for a few more days, but some scattered showers may move in by Friday.

“Monday the 20th of March is the first day of spring, but those winter temperatures are going to hang for a couple more days,” Nitz said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

