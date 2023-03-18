SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Final weekend of winter brings cold temperatures

Friday’s overcast skies and downpours will likely bring down the pollen count Saturday. The pollen count will only slightly decrease, and the incoming days of sunshine will only bring it back up.

A freeze watch is in place for Saturday night and into Sunday morning. That freeze will bring even lower temperatures than Saturday morning.

“Likely to be even colder, where all of us are going to be down near or below freezing,” Nitz said.

A low of 30 degrees is projected Sunday morning and a high of 47 degrees is the warmest we’re getting. Sunny conditions will remain, and it will make for a beautiful day to go outside if you don’t mind layering up.

Winter temperatures will stick around and it will begin to warm up after the weekend. Rain will remain off the radar for a few more days, but some scattered showers may move in by Friday.

“Monday the 20th of March is the first day of spring, but those winter temperatures are going to hang for a couple more days,” Nitz said.

