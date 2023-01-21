ajc logo
SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Dry, seasonal conditions ahead of heavy downpours

Atlanta Weather
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

Seasonal temperatures have returned and half of the weekend in metro Atlanta is expected to be dry.

Since the rain is only moving in by Saturday evening, frozen roads and frosty lawns should not be a concern despite overnight lows. It’s expected to reach a low of 37 degrees, with parts of North Georgia getting down to 27. Even by the time the sun rises, temperatures will be cool.

“It’s going to be cold. Down near or below freezing. But remember, this is (Saturday) morning before the precipitation gets here, so no concern about anything frozen,” Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz said.

Temperatures won’t get much warmer as the day goes on. Metro Atlanta is expected to reach a high of 55 degrees. The average for this time of year is 54. By 1 p.m., conditions will have already turned cloudy. It’s only during the morning hours that some sunshine may peak through.

“Mostly cloudy, but dry day. By the evening hours, after the sun sets, a few scattered showers start to move in,” Nitz said.

Rain will pick up at about 7 p.m. and will remain light until Sunday morning, when areas of widespread and heavy showers are expected. Some breaks will begin to happen in the early afternoon and the rain will clear by Sunday evening.

The dry weather will return Monday and Tuesday, but that won’t continue for long. Cloud coverage will increase by late afternoon Tuesday and the chance of rain will as well. Widespread and heavy rain, with the possibility of some thunderstorms, should be expected Wednesday morning.

“Too soon to say whether or not we will have any severe weather risk, but that’s certainly the way this is coming together. It’s one of the possibilities,” Nitz said.

At least 12 tornadoes touched down in Georgia last week, according to the National Weather Service. Cleanup in the state continues a week later.

With the rain coming this week, areas of metro Atlanta will accumulate anywhere from half an inch to 2 inches of rain by Sunday. By Wednesday, most of the state will have accumulated 1 to 2 inches of rain, with some areas accumulating up to 4 inches.

