SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Cold front bringing moisture ahead of record high temperatures

A cold front is moving into metro Atlanta this weekend and bringing in some moisture, but it’s not getting any cooler.
Clouds will thicken up overnight, causing Saturday morning to start off quite overcast. A system of showers to the west will continue approaching the state, but it will weaken as it does so. That cold front will bring in moisture and produce showers primarily in west Georgia around 4 p.m.
“In advance of our approaching cold front, our winds will become severe. That’s going to bring some Gulf moisture,” Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Glenn Burns said.
The mostly cloudy day will start off in the low to mid-60s and reach a high of 77 degrees by the late afternoon. Saturday’s low of 61 degrees is particularly above average for this time of year when we are usually seeing an average low of 48 degrees. Average highs for this time of year is 68 degrees.
“In our five-day forecast, we could see record high temperatures in the days ahead,” Burns said.
We will just continue warming up until about Wednesday. A bit more sun and a lower chance of rain are expected starting Sunday. By Monday, we will see a high of 80 degrees before we start cooling back down by Wednesday.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
If you’re looking for something to do this weekend with the family, the Chastain Park Arts Festival is back for another year. The two-day event goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. It features paintings, photographs, sculptures, metalwork, glasswork, jewelry and more.
This is the last weekend the Atlanta Fair will be in town. The event is open Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 11 p.m. Besides the many different rides patrons can enjoy, funnel cakes, cotton candy, candy apples and many other carnival-themed foods will be offered.
Don’t forget to turn your clocks an hour back early Sunday morning. Daylight saving time will end this weekend, making sunset feel unusually early when it comes at 5:40 p.m. on Sunday.
