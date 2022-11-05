SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Cold front bringing moisture ahead of record high temperatures

We will just continue warming up until about Wednesday. A bit more sun and a lower chance of rain are expected starting Sunday. By Monday, we will see a high of 80 degrees before we start cooling back down by Wednesday.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend with the family, the Chastain Park Arts Festival is back for another year. The two-day event goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. It features paintings, photographs, sculptures, metalwork, glasswork, jewelry and more.

This is the last weekend the Atlanta Fair will be in town. The event is open Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 11 p.m. Besides the many different rides patrons can enjoy, funnel cakes, cotton candy, candy apples and many other carnival-themed foods will be offered.

Don’t forget to turn your clocks an hour back early Sunday morning. Daylight saving time will end this weekend, making sunset feel unusually early when it comes at 5:40 p.m. on Sunday.

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.