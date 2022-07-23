SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Chance for summer rains to continue in metro area

Metro Atlanta’s recent trend of seasonal precipitation could continue through the weekend, according to Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Glenn Burns.
He said the wet weather is likely to remain in town Saturday and Sunday, along with the hot summer temperatures. The good news is the chance of rain is small.
Burns predicted a fairly warm and muggy morning amid partly cloudy skies. Most Atlantans woke up to morning lows around 74 degrees.
The thermal readings will rise to a mid-afternoon high of 91, according to Burns.
“But with drier air and only a 20% chance for shower or storm,” he said.
Chances for storms and rain increase to 30% by Sunday.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
