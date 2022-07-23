ajc logo
SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Chance for summer rains to continue in metro area

Saturday's morning temperatures in the forecast from Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon.

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

Metro Atlanta’s recent trend of seasonal precipitation could continue through the weekend, according to Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Glenn Burns.

He said the wet weather is likely to remain in town Saturday and Sunday, along with the hot summer temperatures. The good news is the chance of rain is small.

Burns predicted a fairly warm and muggy morning amid partly cloudy skies. Most Atlantans woke up to morning lows around 74 degrees.

The thermal readings will rise to a mid-afternoon high of 91, according to Burns.

“But with drier air and only a 20% chance for shower or storm,” he said.

Chances for storms and rain increase to 30% by Sunday.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

