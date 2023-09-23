SATURDAY’S WEATHER | Breezy afternoon, clear skies for first day of fall

Atlanta Weather
8 minutes ago
It will be a comfortable and clear fall morning Saturday.

Fall officially begins at 2:50 a.m. when temperatures will be in the mid-60s. By sunrise around 8 a.m., morning temps will dip down to the low 60s and the wind will start to pick up.

Even as the tropical system bears down on the East Coast, there is no rain projected for metro Atlanta. The storm is expected to strengthen and become Tropical Storm Ophelia before making landfall early Saturday along the eastern North Carolina coast, according to the latest projections.

Parts of North Carolina and Virginia could see significant rainfall. But Georgia will not be significantly impacted. A slight breeze of about 15 to 20 mph is possible through the afternoon hours due to the tropical storm, Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz said.

The afternoon will remain clear of any clouds until about 5 p.m., when only a few clouds are expected to pop up. The high in metro Atlanta will reach 83 degrees, which is just 1 degree above average for this time of year.

“This is one of those weekends where you might want to take a hike up (Stone Mountain). The weather is beautiful,” Nitz said.

Sunday will not differ much from Saturday. The day will remain mostly clear and breezy through the afternoon. The high will settle at 84 degrees.

Nitz projects that rain will return to the metropolitan area by Wednesday, when the high is also expected to decrease.

