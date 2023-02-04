SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Below average temps accompany pattern of dry weather

The morning will be sunny with few clouds. As the afternoon rolls around, some cloud coverage will start popping up. It will be mostly cloudy come 6 p.m.

The overcast conditions will continue overnight into Sunday and temperatures will not be nearly as frosty, with the low reaching 33 degrees. Sunday will be our cloudiest day until Wednesday when the rain returns.

“We’ve got a stretch of dry weather,” Nitz said.

After so much rain the past few days, the dry conditions will give our umbrellas and rain boots a break before bringing them back to work Wednesday. Rain is expected to continue until at least Friday.

