SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Below average temps accompany pattern of dry weather

An arctic cold front moving through the eastern part of the country will not be significantly dropping temperatures in metro Atlanta.
The frigid air is blowing through Canada and bringing the coldest air since Christmas to parts of the eastern United States. For our area, Saturday morning temperatures will be chilly, but it will remain above the mid-20s and start warming up by about sunrise.
“In New Hampshire, Mount Washington just recorded the coldest wind chill on record for the country. For the entire country. One hundred four degrees below zero Fahrenheit (is) the current wind chill,” Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz said Friday evening.
Certainly, metro Atlanta will not be reaching such cool temperatures, but the chilly morning is due to the arctic blast.
Though some of that arctic air will reach metro Atlanta, a high of 50 degrees is expected Saturday, which is six degrees below the average for this time of year.
The morning will be sunny with few clouds. As the afternoon rolls around, some cloud coverage will start popping up. It will be mostly cloudy come 6 p.m.
The overcast conditions will continue overnight into Sunday and temperatures will not be nearly as frosty, with the low reaching 33 degrees. Sunday will be our cloudiest day until Wednesday when the rain returns.
“We’ve got a stretch of dry weather,” Nitz said.
After so much rain the past few days, the dry conditions will give our umbrellas and rain boots a break before bringing them back to work Wednesday. Rain is expected to continue until at least Friday.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
