SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Back in the 70s after frigid week

The dry spell continues, and though Nitz said October is the driest month of the year, a little rain wouldn’t hurt. We will remain dry until about Wednesday when a 30% chance of rain begins to move into the forecast.

“Bottom line is, we need some rain, but we’ve got dry weather here on the five-day forecast. Mostly sunny this weekend. It’s going to be beautiful,” Nitz said.

Sunday will be much like Saturday with a high of 75 degrees and a low of 46 degrees. It will continue warming up until about the end of the week, but we won’t be seeing 30-degree weather yet.

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, the Little 5 Points Halloween Festival will start at noon both Saturday and Sunday. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday. The community event features live entertainment, a scavenger hunt, skate ramp, artist market, food trucks, drag queen karaoke and ghost tours.

The Atlanta Botanical Garden is hosting “Goblins in the Garden” on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The garden will bring live music, pumpkin decorating, a children’s ride-on-train, chef demonstrations and much more to enjoy with the kids.

