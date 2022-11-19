SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Atlanta temperatures remain below average with cold front

Sunday will be a little colder, with a projected high of 49 degrees. The exceptionally cold weather this week can be attributed to air coming straight out of Canada, and that air will lift out over the weekend. Instead of blowing in from the Arctic, air will start to come off the Pacific Ocean, which will mean a warmer pattern for North Georgia.

The weekend and week ahead are projected to remain fairly dry, with only a 20% chance of rain expected by Tuesday and 10% chance by Wednesday. There will be sunny skies all around, but temperatures will continue to remain cool, with Monday morning starting at freezing.

At this point you’ve likely noticed all the Christmas decorations throughout metro Atlanta. If you feel like you’ve missed every opportunity to experience the city light up, here is your chance while the weekend weather should be free of precipitation.

Light the Station is being held at Atlantic Station on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The shopping plaza is welcoming guests to help them light their 50-foot tree on Atlantic Green for the first time. The free event is open to kids and will feature a book reading, live music, performances and more. A Holiday Disco Parade will take place at 7 p.m. The entire schedule for the event can be viewed online.

For something not so holiday-related, the Fall 2022 Atlanta Streetwear Market will be featuring more than 300 brands and thousands of creators of streetwear fashion. The two-day event starts Saturday at 1 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m. at the Atlanta Expo Center. Besides the various booths with clothing and accessories, the event will be offering free giveaways and welcoming a DJ to play live. Tickets start at $15.

