MONDAY’S WEATHER: Low temps, humidity bring wonderful weather

If it’s truly not the heat but the humidity that makes for miserable weather, metro Atlanta lucked out on an important measure for great weather on the Memorial Day weekend: low humidity. A 45% relative humidity combined with temperature highs in the upper 70s brought a beautiful Sunday and will do so again Monday, said National Weather Service meteorologist Katie Martin.

“It is quite low, kinda weird, but really nice,” Martin said.

The overnight low for Atlanta was 58 degrees Sunday morning, Martin said.

The low temps are not a record for a Memorial Day weekend, though. The historic low was 41 degrees, Martin said.

The NWS does not keep records for humidity or wind, so there’s no way to measure whether the pleasant effects of low temperatures, humidity and cooling breezes made for the best Memorial Day weekend weather ever. But across metro Atlanta, many residents seemed to think so, providing ample time for fun -- and yardwork.

“The weather has been delightfully fall-like, giving me an opportunity to get ahead of the weeds,” said Jeffrey McIntyre, who said he added yellow flowers to his patio and ripped out poison oak from his back yard in East Point.

Martin said the weather for Memorial Day should “feel similar” to Sunday but maybe not as breezy.

The wind, caused by a low-pressure system off the coast of the Carolinas, will begin to subside.

As for the rest of the week, temperatures return to more typical late spring Atlanta weather.