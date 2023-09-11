MONDAY’S WEATHER | Hot with spotty showers to kick off week

Temperatures in metro Atlanta are starting off slightly above average this week, but a taste of fall weather is in store closer to the weekend.

Monday’s high will climb up to about 87 degrees in the city, and some spotty showers are in the forecast.

“Not widespread rain, but we will have some downpours here and there as we head through your Monday afternoon,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

The pockets of showers are being pushed in by a cold front that will dip down over the region on Tuesday afternoon, Monahan said.

“As we get on the other side of this front, the humidity is going to drop,” he said. “It should start to feel real good for the second half of the week.”

While we’re still about 12 days away from the official start of fall, we’ll get a preview of cooler-than-average temperatures by Thursday and Friday. The average high for this time of year is 85 degrees. Starting Thursday, daily highs are expected to stay below that mark. Saturday and Sunday’s heat should top out at or near 80 degrees.

Rain chances should stay low for most of the week, too, according to the forecast. The best chance for scattered showers is today and tomorrow at no more than 30%.

