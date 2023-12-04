MONDAY’S WEATHER | ‘Day filled with a lot of sunshine’ and breezy

Winds today have the potential to kick up to about 20 to 25 mph for the first half of the day and up to 30 mph for the ride home from work or school, Deon said.

“Temperatures get back to more seasonable levels as we head into the day on Tuesday,” she said.

Cooler air moves in tonight, bringing lows down into the 30s and keeping highs in the 50s for the next few days.

No rain is in the forecast this week. The next chance of rain doesn’t come until the weekend. We should see a brief warmup then, too. Starting on Friday, temperatures should be back in the low to mid 60s.

