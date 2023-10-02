MONDAY’S WEATHER | ‘Beautiful start to the work week’

Atlanta Weather
By
50 minutes ago
X

The bright, sunny trend continues in metro Atlanta on Monday.

“We’re going to see a beautiful start to the work week, another gorgeous day with lots of sunshine around,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

Morning temperatures are crisp in the 50s and 60s, so a jacket or sweater may be a good idea. Things warm up gradually as the day goes on. By lunch time temperatures will be in the 70s and should peak at around 83 degrees in the city this afternoon.

A few clouds will be around, but no rain in sight, Deon said.

“We are going to continue this warm, dry stretch until we get into the latter part of the week,” she said.

The next chance for rain comes on Friday, along with a cold front that will “bring fall back into North Georgia,” Deon said.

By the end of the weekend, highs are expected to stay in the mid to low 70s.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: NYT

Groups warn attacks on prospective jurors in Trump trial could escalate1h ago

Credit: AP

Gov. Kemp makes push to limit ‘frivolous’ lawsuits a key 2024 priority
35m ago

Credit: Martha Dalton

Fulton tops state list of schools excelling in literacy performance
2h ago

Metro Atlanta shootings kill 2 teenagers within 3 hours, police say
15h ago

Metro Atlanta shootings kill 2 teenagers within 3 hours, police say
15h ago

Credit: AP

GET SCHOOLED BLOG
DOWNEY: Let’s admit qualified teens to college by random drawings
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Spink/AJC

SUNDAY’S WEATHER
‘Warmer than normal temperatures’ expected through the week
SATURDAY’S WEATHER
Warm, dry air and lots of sunshine
FRIDAY’S WEATHER
‘Gonna be a beautiful day for us today’ with lots of sunshine
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Here’s what you need to know as Braves get ready for postseason
22h ago
Jimmy Carter birthday weekend: How Georgia is celebrating
Spencer Strider sets Braves franchise record for most strikeouts in a season
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top