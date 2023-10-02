MONDAY’S WEATHER | ‘Beautiful start to the work week’

The bright, sunny trend continues in metro Atlanta on Monday.

“We’re going to see a beautiful start to the work week, another gorgeous day with lots of sunshine around,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

Morning temperatures are crisp in the 50s and 60s, so a jacket or sweater may be a good idea. Things warm up gradually as the day goes on. By lunch time temperatures will be in the 70s and should peak at around 83 degrees in the city this afternoon.

A few clouds will be around, but no rain in sight, Deon said.

“We are going to continue this warm, dry stretch until we get into the latter part of the week,” she said.

The next chance for rain comes on Friday, along with a cold front that will “bring fall back into North Georgia,” Deon said.

By the end of the weekend, highs are expected to stay in the mid to low 70s.

