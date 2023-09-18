MONDAY’S WEATHER | A little breezy and a little cooler than normal

It’s a crisp morning in metro Atlanta on Monday.

Temperatures are going to stay below average with a high of just 80 degrees in the city. Normally, highs climb up to 84 degrees this time of year.

No rain is in sight, either, so the afternoon will be full of sunshine — an excellent day to enjoy an outdoor lunch, just be mindful of the wind.

“It will get a little bit breezy from time to time, but all in all, great day to head out,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

Wind gusts could reach anywhere from 15 to 20 mph, she said. The winds will pick up as the lunch hour rolls around, and it’ll stay breezy into this evening.

Conditions will stay about the same, maybe with less wind, for the rest of the week. A small chance for a few showers returns for the weekend, meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said.

