FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Scattered showers today; big warmup ahead for Mother’s Day

Keep the umbrella handy Friday because we’re in for more widespread, scattered showers and storms in metro Atlanta.
Some rain is already coming down in some areas ahead of daybreak, but it’ll cover more of the area this afternoon, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan. The heavier rain will start reaching Atlanta around 1 p.m. and some places could see heavier downpours up until 6 p.m., but it should settle down by nightfall.
The high temperature is expected to stay around 80 degrees today.
Tomorrow morning should be pretty quiet for most of North Georgia, with another round of scattered storms developing in the afternoon, Monahan said. Temperatures will climb back up into the mid-80s Saturday, which will set us up for a big warmup on Mother’s Day. The projected high Sunday will be at or near 90 degrees, the hottest day of the year so far.
It’ll be dryer on Sunday, but there’s still a small chance for some pop-up showers in the forecast, Monahan said.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
